Trump: California wall section not built until ‘whole wall’ OK’d

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is hailing a legal victory for his promised border wall, but says sections in California will not built “until the whole Wall is approved.”

Trump tweeted Wednesday: “I have decided that sections of the Wall that California wants built NOW will not be built until the whole Wall is approved. Big victory yesterday with ruling from the courts that allows us to proceed. OUR COUNTRY MUST HAVE BORDER SECURITY!”

I have decided that sections of the Wall that California wants built NOW will not be built until the whole Wall is approved. Big victory yesterday with ruling from the courts that allows us to proceed. OUR COUNTRY MUST HAVE BORDER SECURITY! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 28, 2018

The White House did not immediately answer questions about the tweet.

The border wall with Mexico was one of Trump’s central campaign promises. On Tuesday, a federal judge sided with the president on a challenge to building the wall.

But Congress has yet to fund the wall and Trump’s demands that Mexico pay for it have gone nowhere.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES