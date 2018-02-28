TRUCKEE (KRON) — The “strongest storm of this winter” has prompted officials to issue an Avalanche Watch for parts of the Sierra Nevada, according to the National Weather Service.
The Avalanche Watch will go into effect 7 a.m. Thursday and last until Saturday morning.
The storm will impact the region late Wednesday through Saturday.
A winter storm warning goes into effect at 10 p.m. Wednesday for the Lake Tahoe-area through 10 a.m. Saturday.
Significant snow is almost a guarantee for the Sierra while snowfall in lower elevations could be heavy at times as well, according to the NWS.
Be prepared for treacherous travel in the Sierra with the possibility of extended road closures and delays.
Winds with heavy snow will produce periods of low visibility.
Two to 5 feet of snow is expected in the upper elevations, with up to 3 feet at lake level.
A winter-weather advisory runs from 4 p.m. Thursday to 10 a.m. Saturday in Reno and Carson City, where up to 5 inches is expected on the valley floors and up to 12 inches in the foothills.
A winter-storm watch begins Wednesday afternoon in north-central and northeast Nevada. Up to 7 inches of snow is forecast in the valleys and up to 18 inches in the mountains.
