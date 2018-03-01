3-alarm apartment fire burning in Fremont

FREMONT (KRON) — A 3-alarm apartment fire is burning in Fremont on Thursday afternoon, firefighters said.

It is burning in the 300 block of Woodcreek Terrace.

The fire has been contained. No injuries have been reported.

Four units have been affected by the fire.

Update on Fire at Woodcreek Apts:

Four apartments with heavy damage and possibly 12 others affected by the fire. pic.twitter.com/2odHYgf9iG — Fremont Fire Dept. (@FremontFire) March 1, 2018

