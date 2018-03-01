3-alarm apartment fire burning in Fremont

By Published: Updated:

FREMONT (KRON) — A 3-alarm apartment fire is burning in Fremont on Thursday afternoon, firefighters said.

It is burning in the 300 block of Woodcreek Terrace.

The fire has been contained. No injuries have been reported.

Four units have been affected by the fire.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Stay with KRON4 for updates on this breaking news story on-air, online, and on the KRON4 app.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s