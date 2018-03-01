Biggest storm of the season rolls through Northern California

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – This Biggest storm of 2018 has arrived and is far from over.

KRON4 meteorologist Mabrisa Rodriguez says the storm system will bring gusty winds, heavy rainfall, and possible thunderstorms.

Motorists are warned to stay off mountain roads as the storm could bring heavy snowfall.

The bulk of the rain from this storm is expected to come through the remainder of this morning and into the early afternoon as the cold front sinks deeper into the Golden State.

Winds are expected to ramp up significantly higher after sunrise. As a result, a wind advisory is in effect for all locations through most of the day (from 2am to 10pm in the San Francisco Bay area and 7am to 10pm in the Monterey Bay area).

 


