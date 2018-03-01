RAW VIDEO: Couple arrested, kids lived in a box for years

MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO

(KRON) — A shocking find in the Southern California desert community of Joshua Tree.

Sheriff Deputies found three teenagers living in squalor and inside of a plywood box.

Deputies say the 11, 13 and 14-year-olds lived in a large rectangular box that was approximately 20 feet long, 4 feet high and 10 feet wide for four years.

The property which had no electricity or running water was covered in mounds of trash and human feces. Deputies also say the teens had inadequate food.

The parents of the teens 51-year-old Mona Kirk and 73-year-old Daniel Panico were arrested on child cruelty charges.

PHOTOS: Mona Kirk & Daniel Panico arrested for willful cruelty to a child after deputies discover the family’s living conditions https://t.co/pKbHFDB0fF pic.twitter.com/HtxVtxTFET — Morongo Basin (@morongobasinstn) March 2, 2018

