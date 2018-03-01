RAW VIDEO: Couple arrested, kids lived in a box for years

By Published: Updated:

MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO

(KRON) — A shocking find in the Southern California desert community of Joshua Tree.

Sheriff Deputies found three teenagers living in squalor and inside of a plywood box.

Deputies say the 11, 13 and 14-year-olds lived in a large rectangular box that was approximately 20 feet long, 4 feet high and 10 feet wide for four years.

The property which had no electricity or running water was covered in mounds of trash and human feces. Deputies also say the teens had inadequate food.

The parents of the teens 51-year-old Mona Kirk and 73-year-old Daniel Panico were arrested on child cruelty charges.

Couple arrested, kids lived in a box for years

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s