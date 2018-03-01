I-80 shut down in the Sierra due to low visibility

TRUCKEE (KRON) — Interstate 80 in the Sierra Nevada is closed in both directions due to whiteout conditions, according to the California Highway Patrol.

I-80 is closed between Colfax and Truckee.

Eastbound traffic is being turned at Alta and westbound traffic is being turned in Truckee.

CHP officials are advising to avoid travel in the area.

Use KRON4’s Live Traffic Maps to navigate around the closures.

A blizzard warning is in effect for the Sierra Nevada through Friday morning.

Tahoe is expected to get five feet of fresh snow in the higher elevations and up to three feet of snow at lake level.

Winds could gust up to 125 mph on the ridges and 40 to 60 mph in some valleys, the National Weather Service said.

