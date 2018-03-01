KRON4 Morning Buzz: Shaq’s son, Shareef O’Neal, commits to UCLA



SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–Trending today on KRON4 Morning Buzz, Shaq’s son follows in his footsteps and KD’s homecoming

It was quite the homecoming for Kevin Durant in Washington D.C. He played against his former coach from OKC, who’s now with the Wizards. KD played just a short metro ride away from his old stomping grounds.

Draymond Green just inked a franchise deal to open 20 Blink fitness gyms in his native Michigan and Chicago too. Blink competes with Planet Fitness, offering membership for as little as $10-$15.

Before Tuesday’s college game between Buffalo and Akron, a student went nuts after making a half-court shot. What did he win? Well, he won 12 medium sized-pizzas.

Shaq’s whole family did the victory dance for his son, who’s just committed to UCLA. The proud papa even held his baby boy–who stands well over 6 foot, in his arms.

