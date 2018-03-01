Life in prison for San Francisco killer

(KRON) A San Francisco man convicted of killing a family of five was sentenced to five life terms without the possibility of parole.

Binh Thai Luc was sentenced Thursday in San Francisco.

A jury convicted Luc of stabbing, beating and strangling to death five family members in 2012 who lived together in San Francisco.

Investigators said the 42-year-old Luc was deeply in debt and facing eviction from his home. He is alleged to have killed the family while robbing them after losing money at a casino.

Luc had more than $6,500 with him when he was arrested.

Luc is a Vietnamese citizen who federal authorities attempted to deport after a robbery conviction. But the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency said it dropped that effort after Vietnam authorities failed to cooperate.

