Rain makes for a wet a commute around the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–As anticipated, wet weather has slammed parts of the Bay Area.

KRON4’s Lydia Pantazes was live in Walnut Creek where she said strong gusts of wind are rolling through the area.

KRON meteorologist Mabrisa Rodriguez is tracking the storm system and says the rain will intensify during the afternoon hours with some help from the wind.\

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES