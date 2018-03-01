Rob Black’s Winners and Losers: Equifax finds additional 2.4M impacted by breach

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of Rob Black’s Winners and Losers, our financial expert Rob Black and KRON4’s Darya Folsom discuss Equifax, salaries and Amazon’s Alexa.

Equifax said Thursday that 2.4 million more people than it previously believed were affected by its massive data breach last year, the second time it has revised up estimates of the number of Americans whose information was stolen.

A new report says women need to get one more degree than men to earn the same salary.

Amazon wants to make Alexa, the popular voice-enabled assistant, a context-savvy, real-time universal language translator.

