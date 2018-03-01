MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Crime stats for San Francisco are just being released.

And you might not be surprised by some of the crimes that are up in the city.

life in the big city is a bit safer in some ways but more dangerous in others.

and the numbers back it up.

San Francisco police released its 2017 crime data, as reported to the FBI.

If you live in or visit the city, you may already be aware that some crimes are up. and some are down.

The good news is homicides are down some 3 percent.

Murder by firearms is down as well–about 5 percent.

Not so good–rape is up by 7 percent.

And robbery is up by 1 percent.

In general, San Francisco and neighboring Bay Area cities experienced a rise in property crimes during the first six months of 2017.

Violent crimes are up about 2 percent.

And there was a sizable increase in property crimes–15 percent.

And here’s the eye-opener–theft from a vehicle is up by a whopping 25 percent. Locals and tourists are the targets.

The city acknowledges this is an epidemic.

The district attorney recently unveiled a new plan to fight the crime.

A new digital tipline has been set-up where witnesses can turn over evidence to help solve these cases.

Apparently, it’s starting to work.

Early numbers from 2018 show a decrease in auto burglaries of 5 percent citywide, and that is a move in the right direction.

