Sheared fire hydrant floods South San Francisco road

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–A South San Francisco road is closed due to a sheared fire hydrant.

According to the South San Francisco Police Department, northbound S. Airport Boulevard is closed at Wondercolor Drive.

Officers ask that motorists use alternate routes and avoid the area.

Northbound S. Airport Blvd. is closed at Wondercolor Dr. due to a sheared fire hydrant flooding the street. Please use alternate routes and avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/nLJqNKbN1E — SouthSanFranciscoPD (@SSFPolice) March 1, 2018

