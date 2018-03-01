Storm knocks out power to nearly 1,200 in the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– Pacific Gas and Electric crews are working to restore power to nearly 1,200 customers in the Bay Area impacted by the storm.

According to PG&E, as the storm passes through crews from less impacted regions will be dispatched into areas that experienced the heaviest damage.

The numbers:

In San Francisco, 68 customers remain without power.

In Peninsula,8 customers are without power.

North Bay, 282 customers impacted.

East Bay, 305, customers without power.

South Bay 571 without power.

Customers should know that if outages occur to

• Stay away from downed power lines . Treat all downed power lines as if they are energized and extremely dangerous. Keep yourself and others well away from them and immediately call 911, then notify PG&E’s 24-hour emergency and customer service line at 1-800-743-5002.

• Candles pose a fire risk . Avoid using them during a power outage. If you must use candles, keep them away from drapes, lampshades and small children. Do not leave candles unattended.

• If your power goes out, unplug or turn off electric appliances to avoid overloading circuits and fire hazards when power is restored . Simply leave a single lamp on to alert you when power returns. Turn your appliances back on one at a time when conditions return to normal.

