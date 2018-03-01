Two women killed, two injured in Vallejo crash

VALLEJO (KRON) — Two women were killed and two others were injured when the vehicle they were riding struck a light pole head-on in Vallejo early Thursday morning.

At 1:55 a.m., police received a call of a collision involving a single vehicle at the intersection of Solano Avenue and Sonoma Boulevard, police said.

When officers arrived, they learned that a 2001 Honda Civic with four occupants had entered the intersection at a high-rate of speed and collided with a traffic light pole at the southwest corner.

The driver, a 26-year-old Vallejo resident, and right front passenger, a 24-year-old Vallejo resident, were killed as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

The two rear passengers, identified as a 23-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man, both Vallejo residents, were also injured in the crash and taken to a hospital.

Police say a preliminary investigation reveals that the occupants, including the driver, were consuming alcoholic beverages at several local bars.

The names of those involved are being withheld pending notification of family members.

The collision is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Jim Melville of the Vallejo Police Department Traffic Division – (707) 648-4014.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES