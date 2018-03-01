MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco’s interim mayor announced on Thursday additional city legal defense funding for detained immigrants in the Northern California ICE raids.

Mark Farrell says Immigration and Customs Enforcement detained at least 150 undocumented immigrants in the Bay Area.

He says soon those detained and the hundreds of others facing deportation will be better positioned to receive legal representation.

“At the state level, with are partnering with Assemblyman Phil Ting…to ask for $7 million in funding every single year…that will be enough to provide representation to every single immigrant…in our immigrant courts here in Northern California,” Farrell said.

In San Francisco, the city intends to spend an additional $3.5 million on legal defense services for immigrants, bringing the total to more than $11 million a year.

“Our legislation to provide this funding made it out of budget committee this morning unanimously, and I look forward to celebrating a unanimous vote on this issue at the full board,” Supervisor Sandra Fewer said.

For the next two years, $2.5 million of the additional funds will go to San Francisco non-profit organizations already helping detained immigrants.

Another $1 million will go to the public defender’s office.

“Last year, we started an immigration unit in the public defender’s office,” Public Defender Jeff Adachi said. “We’re gonna double the number of attorney’s as a result of funding from the mayor and the board of supervisors.”

Adachi says his office will have the ability to double the number of people it represents from 100 to about 200.

