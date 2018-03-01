VIDEO: Dump truck rams into San Francisco theater

By Published: Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– Major crash occurred on San Francisco streets Thursday morning after a dump truck ran into the theater.

KRON4’s Robin Winston say the truck collided with the Beach Blanket Babylon Theater. Expect delays near Powell Street and Green Street.

VIDEO: Dump truck rams into San Francisco theater

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s