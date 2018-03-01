SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– Major crash occurred on San Francisco streets Thursday morning after a dump truck ran into the theater.

KRON4’s Robin Winston say the truck collided with the Beach Blanket Babylon Theater. Expect delays near Powell Street and Green Street.

Getting word a major crash in #SanFrancisco on city streets near the #BeachBlanketBabylon theater. Expect delays near Powell St & Green St. Were on the way to the scene. pic.twitter.com/dy8YHiWL29 — Robin Winston (@RobinWinstonTV) March 1, 2018

VIDEO: Dump truck rams into San Francisco theater View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Courtesy: Amy Van Nest Courtesy: Amy Van Nest Courtesy: Amy Van Nest Courtesy: Amy Van Nest

