SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– Major crash occurred on San Francisco streets Thursday morning after a dump truck ran into the theater.
KRON4’s Robin Winston say the truck collided with the Beach Blanket Babylon Theater. Expect delays near Powell Street and Green Street.
Getting word a major crash in #SanFrancisco on city streets near the #BeachBlanketBabylon theater. Expect delays near Powell St & Green St. Were on the way to the scene. pic.twitter.com/dy8YHiWL29
— Robin Winston (@RobinWinstonTV) March 1, 2018
VIDEO: Dump truck rams into San Francisco theater
VIDEO: Dump truck rams into San Francisco theater x
- SUPREME COURT WON’T HEAR TRUMP BID TO END DACA PROGRAM
- ICE AGENTS CONDUCT RAIDS ACROSS SEVERAL BAY AREA CITIES
- HEATHER LOCKLEAR ARRESTED FOR ALLEGED DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
- OAKLAND MAYOR WARNS RESIDENTS OF POSSIBLE ICE RAIDS
- STUDENTS CLAIM SQUARE ROOT SYMBOL LOOKS LIKE GUN
- GET KRON4 NEWS ON YOUR AMAZON ALEXA DEVICE