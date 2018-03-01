MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — KRON4’s Grant Lodes found a string of car break-ins near San Francisco’s Ghirardelli Square on Thursday.

While out for a walk, Grant found the cars with shattered windows on Van Ness Avenue near Bay Street.

You can see all three cars in a row. Their windows were busted out, and items were rummaged through.

San Francisco had more than 3,000 car break-ins last year. That’s nearly triple what was reported in 2010.

The city acknowledges this is an epidemic. The district attorney recently unveiled a new plan to fight the crime.

A new digital tip line has been set-up where witnesses can turn over evidence to help solve these cases.

