SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — KRON4’s Grant Lodes found a string of car break-ins near San Francisco’s Ghirardelli Square on Thursday.
While out for a walk, Grant found the cars with shattered windows on Van Ness Avenue near Bay Street.
You can see all three cars in a row. Their windows were busted out, and items were rummaged through.
San Francisco had more than 3,000 car break-ins last year. That’s nearly triple what was reported in 2010.
The city acknowledges this is an epidemic. The district attorney recently unveiled a new plan to fight the crime.
A new digital tip line has been set-up where witnesses can turn over evidence to help solve these cases.
