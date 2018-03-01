Walnut Creek nursing assistant accused of sexually assaulting patient

WALNUT CREEK (KRON) — A nursing assistant has been arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a patient.

Twenty-nine-year-old Cody Baca turned himself in to Walnut Creek police after a $105,000 warrant was issued for his arrest.

The investigation started in October when the patient reported being a victim of sexual assault.

Baca worked as a nursing assistant at John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek.

Here is the full statement from police:

In October of 2017, a patient at John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek reported being the victim of a sexual assault. The Walnut Creek Police Department immediately began an investigation into the incident which included the processing and testing of evidence. The investigation recently concluded and on 2/22/2018, the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s office filed felony charges against Cody Baca for the crimes of burglary and sexual battery. During the investigation, detectives learned the alleged crimes took place while Baca was working as a nursing assistant at John Muir Medical Center. On 2/23/2018, Baca turned himself in to police after a $105,000 warrant was issued for his arrest for the crimes listed above. The Walnut Creek Police Department is asking that any member of the public that has information relevant to this case to please contact Detective G. Leonard at (925) 256-3523.

