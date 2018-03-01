(KRON) — The Golden State Warriors will wrap up their three-game road trip against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday.
And we all know how much Steph Curry loves to play golf in his spare time.
He posted this picture on his Instagram account. Apparently, he was taking a few swings in his hotel room, and it didn’t end well.
Glass was all shattered all over the room.
