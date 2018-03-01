Weather Alert: Blizzard conditions in the Sierra

(KRON) A blizzard warning has been issued for the Sierra Nevada through Friday morning.

Tahoe is expected to get five feet of fresh snow in the higher elevations and up to three feet of snow at lake level.

If you have to travel over one of the Sierra passes you will need chains, make sure to carry plenty of food and water. Expect delays on the highways, you can always check traffic conditions using KRON4’s real time traffic maps.

Winds could gust up to 125 mph on the ridges and 40 to 60 mph in some valleys, the National Weather Service said.

The blizzard would help the snowpack, which is vital to the state’s water supply and is only about a quarter its normal size for this time of winter.

“Totals will be measured in feet and mountain travel will become dangerous,” the National Weather Service tweeted. “Travel is highly discouraged.”

A #Blizzard Warning has been issued for the #Sierra from Thurs AM to Fri AM. Travel will be dangerous during this time interval due to whiteout conditions, dangerous wind chills, and drifting #snow. Even a short walk could be deadly in these conditions. pic.twitter.com/rQh6sIQim0 — NWS Reno (@NWSReno) February 28, 2018

