Weather Alert: Powerful storm rips through the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A strong storm is hitting the Bay Area Thursday morning bringing widespread rainfall and strong, gusty winds.
A wind advisory is in effect for most of the Bay Area with gusts up to 50 MPH today. Daytime highs will be 5-8 degrees below normal.
The will last through the afternoon but should lighten up before the evening commute.
However the winds will be factor until Thursday evening.
5:17 am | rain continues to impact much of the region this morning. Don’t forget to bring your before you head out the door! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/7IppVuGeP4
— NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) March 1, 2018
South winds are increasing across the area ahead of a potent cold front. A wind advisory remains in effect until 10pm across the area. Be sure to secure loose outdoor objects and drive carefully, especially if driving east or west or in a high profile vehicle. pic.twitter.com/lPjmQt3JE6
— NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) March 1, 2018
