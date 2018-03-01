Weather Alert: Powerful storm rips through the Bay Area

By Published: Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A strong storm is hitting the Bay Area Thursday morning bringing widespread rainfall and strong, gusty winds.

A wind advisory is in effect for most of the Bay Area with gusts up to 50 MPH today. Daytime highs will be 5-8 degrees below normal.

The will last through the afternoon but should lighten up before the evening commute.

However the winds will be factor until Thursday evening.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s