12-year-old girl believed responsible for tweet threatening to ‘shoot up’ San Jose schools

By Published: Updated:

SAN JOSE (KRON) — Police believe a 12-year-old girl is the person who tweeted a message threatening San Jose schools earlier this week, police announced Friday morning.

The tweet sent out Tuesday said that someone will “shoot up” schools in the Alum Rock Unified School District, which is mostly made up of elementary schools in East San Jose.

Around 9:30 p.m. Thursday, San Jose PD served a search warrant to the suspected girl’s home.

Officers did not take the girl into custody because the incident is still under investigation.

Police did not say why they believe this girl is responsible for the threatening tweet, and her identity is not being released because of her age.

No further details are available at this time.

Message from San Jose PD:
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Mark Riles of the San Jose Police Department’s Human Trafficking / Juvenile / Missing Persons Unit at (408) 277-4781.
Persons wishing to remain anonymous may either call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line, (408) 947-STOP (7867), or click the “Submit a Tip” link below.  Persons providing information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect may be eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers.
Stay with KRON4 for updates.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s