12-year-old girl believed responsible for tweet threatening to ‘shoot up’ San Jose schools

SAN JOSE (KRON) — Police believe a 12-year-old girl is the person who tweeted a message threatening San Jose schools earlier this week, police announced Friday morning.

The tweet sent out Tuesday said that someone will “shoot up” schools in the Alum Rock Unified School District, which is mostly made up of elementary schools in East San Jose.

Around 9:30 p.m. Thursday, San Jose PD served a search warrant to the suspected girl’s home.

Officers did not take the girl into custody because the incident is still under investigation.

Police did not say why they believe this girl is responsible for the threatening tweet, and her identity is not being released because of her age.

No further details are available at this time.

BREAKING: @SanJosePD believe they have identified person responsible for sending threatening tweet to @AlumRockUnion school district in #SanJose I’ll have Details on @kron4news at 6am — Lydia Pantazes (@LydiaPantazes) March 2, 2018

Message from San Jose PD:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Mark Riles of the San Jose Police Department’s Human Trafficking / Juvenile / Missing Persons Unit at (408) 277-4781. Persons wishing to remain anonymous may either call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line, (408) 947-STOP (7867), or click the “Submit a Tip” link below. Persons providing information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect may be eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers.

