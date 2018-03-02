5-year-old girl dies in crash near Concord

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (KRON) — Authorities say a 5-year-old girl who was not properly secured in a child safety seat died in a crash on Kirker Pass near Concord Thursday morning.

Contra Costa CHP received a report at 8:39 a.m. of a car crash on southbound Kirker Pass Road at Hess Road.

Investigators learned that a 2006 Dodge SUV, driven by a 27-year-old man, overturned when it veered off Kirker Pass and went down the embankment.

Four Antioch residents were inside the Dodge, including two children.

Tragically, a 5-year-old girl who was found unresponsive at the scene of the crash died from her injuries. She was pronounced deceased at John Muir Hospital.

A 6-year-old boy, who is the son of the woman passenger, suffered minor to moderate injuries and is being treated at Oakland Children’s Hospital.

The driver suffered minor injuries as well as a 21-year-old woman who was a passenger. They were transported to John Muir Hospital.

Authorities say it appears that child safety seats were not used properly or at all.

Rain and weather were significant at the time of this incident, however, it’s unknown what caused the Dodge to leave the roadway.

Alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor in this collision. This collision is still under investigation and if anyone witnessed it or the events leading up to it, please contact Contra Costa CHP in Martinez, (925) 646-4980.



WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES