Gary’s Mailbag: Why are you using an old typewriter?

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Gary Radnich answers viewers’ emails every Friday night with his wife, Alicia Radnich.

In this installment, Gary takes on these emails:

  • Sorry, but I don’t care if Durant donated $13 million to charity. His move to the Warriors was weak. – Ike
  • Do you think Jon Gruden will bring Marshawn Lynch back? – Raider Russ
  • You are a joke for using an old typewriter. – Jonathan
  • You have been telling stories about cheating in college sports for 25 years. Congrats on being way ahead of the story. – Myron
  • Do you ever think you would be better if you concentrated on television or radio instead of being on both all day? – Sherry

