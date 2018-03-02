Health Alert: Shellfish warning in Marin County

(KRON) A health warning about eating some shellfish harvested in Marin County.

Poisonous toxins have been detected in sport harvested mussels. However the California Department of Public Health is advising people to not eat clams, scallops and mussels from Marin County.

This warning does not include commercially harvested shell fish from Marin County. The state department of health says “shellfish sold by certified harvesters and dealers are subject to frequent mandatory testing to monitor for toxins.”

The naturally occurring toxins can cause and cooking the shellfish does not destroy the poison.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES