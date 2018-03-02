Man arrested in series of San Francisco robberies with shotgun

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco police have arrested a 47-year-old man accused in a series of robberies where he held up people with a shotgun, officers said.

Police found Michael Sweets, of Oakley, in Fairfield on Tuesday. Officers say they spotted him in a gold sedan stopped at a store in the 700 block of Fifth Street in Fairfield.

That’s where they took him into custody.

Police had previously identified Sweets as the suspect in the robberies.

Sweets has been booked into the San Francisco County Jail for robbery, multiple counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm, kidnapping, and a parole violation.

The sedan was taken in for evidence.

Here is a summary of the robberies:

On February 18, 2018, at approximately 7:19 PM, San Francisco Police officers from Park Station responded to a market on the 4100 block of 17th Street regarding a robbery. Upon arrival, the victim, a 28 year-old male told the officers that a suspect armed with a shotgun confronted him at the entry to the market. The suspect demanded money and the victim, fearing for his life, walked into the store and opened the cash register. The suspect grabbed US currency from the till and fled the scene in a gold colored sedan driven by another suspect. Officers searched for the suspects and vehicle but were unable to locate them. On February 20, 2018 at approximately 10:27 PM, San Francisco Police Officers from Ingleside Station responded to a store on the 5500 block of Mission Street regarding a man with a gun. Upon arrival, officers learned that the suspect had fled the scene. The victim, a 41 year-old female told the officers that the suspect entered the store, pointed a handgun at her and demanded money. The clerk opened the cash register. The suspect grabbed US currency from the register and fled the scene east bound on Guttenberg Street. Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect. The Night Investigations Unit assumed the investigation and the scene was processed by the Crime Scene Investigation Unit. On February 24, 2018 at approximately 9:18 PM, SFPD officers from Ingleside Station responded to a store on the 600 block of Monterey Boulevard regarding a robbery. Upon arrival the victim, a 35 year-old male told them that he was working in the store when the suspect entered and demanded money. The victim looked up and saw the suspect pointing a shotgun at him. The victim backed away from the register and the suspect grabbed US currency before fleeing the store. Officers recognized the suspect’s description as being similar to the suspect listed in a crime alert for prior robberies. The SFPD Night Investigation Unit responded and assumed the case. Believing that the same suspect was responsible for a series of brazen armed robberies involving a shotgun, the SFPD Investigations Bureau worked diligently to identify the suspect. Through the course of that investigation, the Department’s Robbery Detail identified the suspect, Michael Sweets, a 47 year-old resident of Oakley. On February 27, 2018 at approximately 2:20 PM, SFPD Investigators located Sweets in Fairfield. Sweets was in a gold colored sedan that stopped at a store on the 700 block of 5th Street. San Francisco Police seized the opportunity to arrest Sweets when he exited the sedan. Officers took Sweets into custody without incident. He was later transported to San Francisco and booked into the County Jail on multiple counts of robbery, multiple counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm, kidnapping and a parole violation. His booking photo accompanies this news release. The gold sedan was towed and other evidence was seized as part of the investigation. A booking photograph of Sweets accompanies this news release. While an arrest has been made, this remains an active an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD 24 Hour Tip Line at (415) 575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.

