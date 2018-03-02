Missing snowboarder found dead at Squaw Valley in the Sierra

PLACER COUNTY (KRON) — A snowboarder who went missing Thursday afternoon has been found dead at Squaw Valley Ski Resort, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

Wenyu Zhang, 42-years old, of Rocklin, was found deceased Friday morning by Squaw Valley Ski Patrol.

A search area was narrowed through the use of a tracker program used by the resort, according to authorities.

A strong storm has slammed the Sierra Nevada with gusty winds and heavy snowfall.

The cold front is expected to bring snow to foothill areas as low as 3,500 feet and officials warned people to stay off mountain roads.

A blizzard warning was in effect for parts of the Sierra Nevada, where winds could gust up to 125 mph on ridges and 60 mph in some valleys.

Further details were not immediately available.

