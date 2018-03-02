Police: 12-year-old arrested for texting shooting threat against San Jose schools

SAN JOSE (KRON) — A 12-year-old has been arrested for texting a shooting threat against San Jose schools, police said.

On Thursday at around 5 p.m., police got a call from Sylvandale Middle School students who received threatening text messages. The messages made direct threats to kill victims and “shoot up” the middle school, police said.

Police later arrested the 12-year-old after an investigation. He or she has been booked into Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall for making criminal threats, a felony.

If you have any more information, you are asked to call police at (408)-277-4781.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES