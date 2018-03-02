Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Friday morning in Santa Rosa, according to Santa Rosa Police Department.

Around 2:51 a.m. an officer responded to a report of a hold-up alarm at the GardaWorld armored car facility located on Northpoint Pkwy.

The officer found two suspects leaving the business.

At least one of them was armed with a handgun and pulled it out on the officer, police said.

Breaking-two suspects in custody. Santa Rosa. Officer involved shooting at armored car facility @kron4news pic.twitter.com/41lzu2tG6g — Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) March 2, 2018

“The officer fired multiple shots at the armed suspect,” police said. “The suspect was struck by the officer’s gunshots, and ran to a nearby creek.”

Back-up from Santa Rosa PD arrived and arrested the suspect and found a gun nearby.

The suspect was given immediate medical care on scene before being taken to the hospital.

“The suspect’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening at this time,” police said.

Officers found the second suspect hiding inside the GardaWorld facility, and took him into custody.

Two GardaWorld employees told officers the suspects threatened them with a gun in an attempt to rob them of money stored in the facility.

The two victim employees, second suspect, and officer were not injured.

The Santa Rosa Police Department is conducting the investigation of the robbery and subsequent officer-involved shooting, with the assistance of investigators from the Petaluma Police Department and Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office.

Neither suspect’s identity was released.

Breaking-Santa Rosa police at armored car facility. 2 suspects tried to rob it. 1 was shot by officer @kron4news pic.twitter.com/Xrnk79J6Xq — Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) March 2, 2018

Breaking-officer involved shooting in Santa Rosa involving armored car company @kron4news pic.twitter.com/pTEwYJ2uqn — Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) March 2, 2018

No further details are available at this time.

