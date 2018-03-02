Richmond Police: Dognapping suspect caught on camera

RICHMOND (KRON) — Do you know this thief?
The Richmond Police Department is asking for help catching a dognapping suspect that stole a French Bulldog from someone’s backyard.
The theft happened at around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday at a house in the area of 25th Street and Murdock Street.
The owner had secured her dog in a backyard kennel while at work.
Her home surveillance system sent a notification to her cell phone that someone had entered her backyard.
The surveillance footage shows a man enter the owner’s backyard and take her French Bulldog from the kennel.
The missing male French Bulldog is tan and brown in color and approximately 16 months old.
If you have any information please call the Richmond Police Department at 510-965-4966.
