Tahoe gets nearly 3 feet of snow in 24 hours

(KRON) Nearly three feet of snow has fallen in Tahoe over the past 24 hours.

Squaw Valley is reporting 2.7 since Thursday morning and five feet of snow in the past week.

2.7 feet of snow in 24 hours, which brings us to nearly 5 feet of snow in 7 days (still snowing!!) Please note #SquawValley will have a delayed opening this morning. Please tune in to the app or website for real-time information: https://t.co/Ntd2NtbcqV #mysquawalpine pic.twitter.com/Eu3gbD1o7J — Squaw Alpine (@squawalpine) March 2, 2018

As much as 5 feet of snow is possible in the upper elevations of the Sierra around Tahoe by late Friday, where more than a foot of snow fell Thursday and schools were closed on the lake’s north shore in Incline Village and Truckee, California.

Whiteout conditions closed nearly 100 miles of U.S. Interstate 80 for several hours west of the Nevada-California line and chains or snow tires were required Thursday night on all major highways over the mountain passes. The blizzard warning remained in effect for the Tahoe area until 4 a.m. Friday, when the heaviest snow is expected with wind gusts possible in excess of 100 mph. A winter storm warning continues there until 10 a.m. Saturday. “Travel will be difficult to impossible,” the National Weather Service said Thursday afternoon. “In some areas, road closures, damage to some trees and power lines is likely. Be prepared for significant reductions in visibility down to near zero at times, especially in higher elevations … You could be stuck in your vehicle for many hours,” the service said.

