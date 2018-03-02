Tahoe gets nearly 3 feet of snow in 24 hours

(KRON) Nearly three feet of snow has fallen in Tahoe over the past 24 hours.

Squaw Valley is reporting 2.7 since Thursday morning and five feet of snow in the past week.

As much as 5 feet of snow is possible in the upper elevations of the Sierra around Tahoe by late Friday, where more than a foot of snow fell Thursday and schools were closed on the lake’s north shore in Incline Village and Truckee, California.

