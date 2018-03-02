Travel Advisory: Avoid trek to Tahoe until storm subsides

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Officials from multiple agencies are warning against traveling to the Sierra this weekend, at least until storms settle.

The National Weather Service, California Highway Patrol, Caltrans, and meteorologists are all strongly suggesting to wait for better conditions to make that trip.

As tempting as the fresh powder is for winter sports enthusiasts and snow lovers, officials say it is simply too dangerous of a drive. Westbound interstate 80 has been closed for most of the day. Eastbound has been closed on and off.

Nevada CHP says they are responding to several crashes in the Reno and Carson City areas. Meanwhile, Caltrans says there have been multiple spin-outs.

Truckee CHP is cautioning drivers of what they call “sucker holes.” That’s when you think there’s going to be a break from the extreme weather and attempt to drive in between snow storms. Officer Pete Mann says a lot of people get stuck this way, and it’s difficult for first responders to get to you if you need help.

Here are the snow totals as of 8 AM:

Here are some preliminary snow totals from the past 24 hours as of 7 AM. Additional snow accumulations of 8 to 14 inches, with localized amounts up to 20 inches are expected in the greater Lake Tahoe area with the heaviest snowfall rates most likely. pic.twitter.com/c8WEKBmVcJ — NWS Reno (@NWSReno) March 2, 2018

KRON4 meteorologist Mabrisa Rodriguez says there is a Blizzard warning for South Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and Incline Village as an additional two to four feet of snow is expected.

CHP warns that if you do attempt to make a trip to the mountains that you should wait at least until later in the day Saturday. Along with your chains and snowboards, Officer Mann says you also need to pack your patience.

It’s going to be icy and slick on the roadways with plenty of traffic and snow removal equipment jamming the roadways. In areas with chain control cars cannot exceed 30 mph.

Here are some more advisories to be aware of:

#TRAFFICALERT Cold temps and heavy snowfall overnight = icy slippery roadways. MAX chain controls: I-80 Colfax-Stateline US50 Spin-outs=holding traffic at Meyers Hwy 20 Nevada City to I-80. — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) March 2, 2018

The Nevada Highhway Patrol is responding to numerous crashes in the Reno and Carson City areas. While the roads may be snowy or icy, it is still your responsibility as a driver to SLOW DOWN and leave enough distance between you and the vehicles around you. @DriveSafeNV @nevadadot pic.twitter.com/QlAiACGWAb — NHP Northern Command (@NHPNorthern) March 2, 2018

Hazardous travel this morning area wide. Check the latest road conditions before heading out. CalTrans: https://t.co/6mf099kMcc NDOT:https://t.co/0kmMAg2Idq pic.twitter.com/c9CpvA8LsJ — NWS Reno (@NWSReno) March 2, 2018

Read our new Area Forecast Discussion for the latest details and impacts as this winter storm continues to impact the region. https://t.co/1hhHRVASRP Here’s a current snapshot of the conditions in the Sierra. #CAWx #NVWx pic.twitter.com/cTfapg3clk — NWS Reno (@NWSReno) March 1, 2018

Be prepared for winter driving conditions in the mountains. Always have chains, winterize your vehicle, and pack an emergency kit. Stay back & give our plows room to work safely. More tips and information are available here- https://t.co/geHhGyOab5 pic.twitter.com/VpAPwN13Rn — Caltrans HQ (@CaltransHQ) March 2, 2018