VIDEO: Avalanche at Squaw Valley

LAKE TAHOE (KRON) — Placer County Sheriff’s Deputies are on the scene of an avalanche at Squaw Valley on Friday.

All those involved are believed to be accounted for, deputies said.

No skiers were on the mountain at the time.

Here is the summary of the current conditions:

CONSIDERABLE avalanche danger exists at all elevations today due to likely wind slab and storm slab avalanches and possible deep slab avalanches. Another round of intense snowfall and wind impacting the region this afternoon and tonight should cause the avalanche danger to rise to HIGH in near and above treeline terrain. Most avalanche accidents happen at CONSIDERABLE or MODERATE, avoiding avalanche terrain and travelling on slopes less than 30 degrees without any exposure to steeper terrain above is recommended today.

And here is the full statement from Squaw Valley:

(Olympic Valley, Calif.) March 2, 2018 – At 1:40pm today, guests reported an inbounds avalanche in an area near Olympic Lady chairlift at Squaw Valley Ski Resort. Squaw Valley Ski Patrol and Alpine Meadows Ski Patrol immediately responded to the scene, and were joined by Placer County Sherriff’s Office, North Tahoe Fire, Tahoe Nordic Search and Rescue, and Homewood Ski Patrol. Five guests were caught in the avalanche, two females and three males. One guest suffered a serious lower body injury and was transported by North Tahoe Fire Department to Tahoe Forest Hospital. Another guest was rescued by Squaw Valley rescue teams, transported to the Tahoe Truckee Medical Group at the base of Squaw Valley, and then was subsequently released. The three other guests who were caught in the avalanche left the scene unharmed. In total, over 100 professional ski patrollers, emergency responders, and multiple avalanche rescue dogs responded to the incident. Rescue teams performed numerous searches and ultimately cleared the scene. All reported missing persons are accounted for at this time, and search operations have officially concluded. The trigger of the avalanche is unknown at this time, but a full investigation of the incident and its cause will be conducted. Squaw Valley is closed for the remainder of the day due to avalanche hazard. The safety of our guests and staff is of the utmost importance to us. We hope for the full and speedy recovery of the injured guests, and extend our thoughts and support to all those involved. The Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows team extends its immense appreciation for the professionalism of all of the staff and responding agencies involved in this incident.

All skiing and riding operations at Squaw Valley Ski Resort were put on hold earlier in the day after the body of a snowboarder was recovered.

The snowboarded went missing during Thursday’s blizzard.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as 42-year-old Wenyu Zhang of Rocklin, California.

No other information has been made available by police.

