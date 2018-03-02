VIDEO: Beer thief’s punch knocks out Florida gas station clerk’s teeth

MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO

LAUDERHILL, Florida (KRON/CNN) — A Florida gas station clerk lost some of his teeth after a beer thief sucker punched him.

In the surveillance video, the gas clerk, Borhan Uddin, is walking toward the suspect who then pops him right in the mouth.

Uddin says he knew something was wrong when a familiar customer came in and propped a trash can lid in the door.

It was the same customer Uddin says had stolen from him before, and he thinks it could’ve been worse than it was.

“For the small amount of the beer, it is $20,” Uddin said. “But it’s my life. It is very dangerous. It should not happen to anybody. I could die because it’s happening if you stab me with a knife or something. I could die.”

Uddin now has to wear a denture. He’s had to get stitches, and his medical bills are piling up.

Police are still investigating the situation.

