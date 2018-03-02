BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: The suspect in a double fatal shooting at Central Michigan University on Friday morning is in police custody, according to Central Michigan University’s emergency communications site.

According to the site, he was seen by someone on a train headed through the northern part of campus just after midnight. He was reportedly arrested without incident.

Below is the original story. Check back with woodtv.com for updates.

====

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities continue to search for a 19-year-old who is suspected of fatally shooting his parents on Central Michigan University’s campus.

Central Michigan University says two people were shot and killed in what’s believed to be a domestic situation around 8:30 a.m. Friday inside a dorm room on the fourth floor of Campbell Hall.

CMU has confirmed the victims are the parents of the alleged shooter, James Eric Davis, Jr., who is a sophomore at CMU. The university identified the victims as James Eric Davis Sr., who was a Bellwood, Ill. police officer, and his wife, Diva Jeneen Davis. NBC News reported James Davis Sr.’s weapon was used in the shooting.

More than 100 officers from multiple law enforcement agencies continue to search for Davis Jr. — who is approximately 19 years old, 5-foot-10 and 135 pounds — within the Mount Pleasant city limits. He was last seen wearing mustard yellow jeans and a blue hoodie.

Davis Jr. is considered armed and dangerous. Police are asking members of the community to keep their distance and call 911 if they see him.

Students and staff were under shelter-in-place orders at CMU for hours Friday. By mid-afternoon, police were working to evacuate all buildings on campus while it remained on lockdown. All campus events are canceled until further notice and classes for Saturday, March 3 have been canceled.

Central Michigan police said officers had contact with Davis Jr. Thursday night when they took him to the hospital for a drug-related issue. He was released from the hospital Friday morning

Parents picking up students for spring break must stay off campus and go to the Comfort Inn, located at 2424 S. Mission Street, where university staff are on-site.

Gov. Rick Snyder traveled to Mt. Pleasant Friday and spoke at a news conference Friday afternoon alongside CMU President George Ross and law enforcement officials.

“We will not stop until we have caught this person,” Snyder said.

Western Michigan University’s athletic director said all members of the men’s basketball team, which was in Mount Pleasant for a game Friday night, are safe. Team members and coaching staff are together at an area hotel where they will remain until the situation is resolved.

The Western Michigan at Central Michigan men’s basketball game scheduled for Friday has been postponed to 11 a.m. Saturday at Northwood University.

24 Hour News 8 has several crews in Mt. Pleasant, working to get more information on the search for Davis Jr.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES