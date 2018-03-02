MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO

OAKLAND (KRON) — Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf has taken some heat from the White House for warning people in Oakland over the weekend about imminent ICE raids in the Bay Area.

The raids eventually happened and more than 200 people were arrested.

On Friday, KRON4 caught up with Mayor Schaaf in Oakland, who reacted to claims she may have obstructed justice.

The strong reaction to her weekend warning, Schaaf says, caught her by surprise.

“I did not expect this level of attention,” Schaaf said.

Nonetheless, she says she does not regret notifying her community on Saturday that Immigration and Customs Enforcement Officers were planning raids.

During the four-day operation, 232 people were arrested for violating federal immigration laws in the Bay Area.

Since making the controversial announcement, the mayor acknowledges she has received some threats.

“There’s nothing that anyone has seen to lead them to believe that this is more than expressions of anger disappointment, raw emotions,” Schaaf said. “There’s nothing that leads me to believe that there’s been a real safety threat to me or my family.”

The White House says it’s looking into whether or not Mayor Schaaf broke any laws.

“I think it’s outrageous that a mayor would circumvent federal authorities and certainly put them in danger by making a move such as that, and that’s currently under review by the Department of Justice,” White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said.

Schaaf’s staff says they have not been contacted by federal investigators, but the mayor says she has been in touch with her attorneys.

“I continue to believe that I did the right thing,” Schaaf said. “I’ve been so heartened by expressions of support from this community–the community that I was elected to serve.”

The Department of Justice says Schaaf’s warning allowed some 800 people to avoid an arrest.

