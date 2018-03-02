VIDEO: Passenger burned after cellphone catches fire on Air Canada flight

MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO

(KRON/CNN) — There were scary moments for some passengers onboard an Air Canada flight on Thursday.

A passenger’s cellphone reportedly overheated and caught on fire.

The incident happened while the plane was still at the gate at Toronto Pearson International Airport.

Witnesses say a passenger’s phone erupted into flames.

“I heard yelling and it — it seemed like pandemonium,” one passenger said. “It was just confusion of what was going on. And people were jumping out of their seats, and I looked behind me, and in the aisle, it looked like a small campfire sized flame.”

Police say it was an LG phone.

No word yet on the exact device.

Crews say one passenger was treated for burns to the hand. The plane was not damaged.

The Vancouver-bound flight ended up getting delayed about 2 hours because of the incident.

