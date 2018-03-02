MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO

FRESNO COUNTY (KSEE) — Officials have confirmed that an adult male snowboarder has died after an accident at China Peak.

After some confusion, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the victim is 36 years old — not 35 or 25 as China Peak officials previously said.

According to a China Peak spokesperson the victim was snowboarding off of chair 2 in ungroomed terrain when he fell head-first into deep snow. Chair 2 is the resort’s new quad chair. The victim could not extricate himself from the snow and suffocated. 4 to 5 feet of snow has fallen at China Peak in the last 24 hours.

The victims’ friends were at the bottom of the hill as the incident took place

A team from the Sheriff’s Office is on-scene.

Today is the first day China Peak has been open for business after weeks of a forced closure due to lack of snow, and the resort is preparing itself for a busy weekend.

The Sheriff’s Office said they may not identify the man until Saturday.

