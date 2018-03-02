Violent armed robberies target people’s cellphones in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco police are investigating a series of violent armed robberies, some targeting people’s cellphones.

The first one happened on Thursday night at around 11:30 p.m. on Treasure Island.

A woman was brutally attacked with a steel chain and robbed of her phone.

Then, about 11 miles south in San Francisco, two more robberies happened.

At 11:59 p.m., a man walking with headphones and looking at his phone was attacked from behind, stabbed, and then robbed of his wallet.

And again at 12:42 a.m., a third person was attacked near the Highway 280 off-ramp on Geneva Avenue.

One suspect pulled a knife and tried to stab the victim.

The two suspects got away with that man’s phone.

At this point, police are not saying whether these incidents are related.

