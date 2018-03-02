Violent armed robberies target people’s cellphones in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco police are investigating a series of violent armed robberies, some targeting people’s cellphones.
The first one happened on Thursday night at around 11:30 p.m. on Treasure Island.
A woman was brutally attacked with a steel chain and robbed of her phone.
Then, about 11 miles south in San Francisco, two more robberies happened.
At 11:59 p.m., a man walking with headphones and looking at his phone was attacked from behind, stabbed, and then robbed of his wallet.
And again at 12:42 a.m., a third person was attacked near the Highway 280 off-ramp on Geneva Avenue.
One suspect pulled a knife and tried to stab the victim.
The two suspects got away with that man’s phone.
At this point, police are not saying whether these incidents are related.
-
-
-
-
-
- GET KRON4 NEWS ON YOUR AMAZON ALEXA DEVICE