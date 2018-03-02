Violent armed robberies target people’s cellphones in San Francisco

By Published:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco police are investigating a series of violent armed robberies, some targeting people’s cellphones.

The first one happened on Thursday night at around 11:30 p.m. on Treasure Island.

A woman was brutally attacked with a steel chain and robbed of her phone.

Then, about 11 miles south in San Francisco, two more robberies happened.

At 11:59 p.m., a man walking with headphones and looking at his phone was attacked from behind, stabbed, and then robbed of his wallet.

And again at 12:42 a.m., a third person was attacked near the Highway 280 off-ramp on Geneva Avenue.

One suspect pulled a knife and tried to stab the victim.

The two suspects got away with that man’s phone.

At this point, police are not saying whether these incidents are related.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s