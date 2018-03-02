Weather Alert: Thunderstorms, hail in parts of the Bay Area

Published:
SAN FRANCISCO, CA - FEBRUARY 06: A pedestrian walks by a puddle of water on February 6, 2014 in San Francisco, California. The San Francisco Bay Area is getting much needed rain with up to a half inch of rain falling overnight and a bigger weather system expected to bring more precipitation over the weekend. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The storm currently hitting Northern California has brought wild weather to parts of the Bay Area Friday.

The National Weather Service says there’s lightning in Half Moon Bay, just off the San Francisco Peninsula.

In the North Bay, it’s hailing in places like Kentfield.

Bay Area residents should continue to see showers through the afternoon.

Pop-up thunderstorms are also possible for parts of the Bay Area.

See where exactly it’s raining with KRON4’S Interactive Radar.

