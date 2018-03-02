Weather Alert: Thunderstorms, hail in parts of the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The storm currently hitting Northern California has brought wild weather to parts of the Bay Area Friday.

The National Weather Service says there’s lightning in Half Moon Bay, just off the San Francisco Peninsula.

Lightning around Half Moon Bay and just off the SF Peninsula. When thunder roars go indoors.#CAwx pic.twitter.com/Im8irB9S1C — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) March 2, 2018

In the North Bay, it’s hailing in places like Kentfield.

Bay Area residents should continue to see showers through the afternoon.

Pop-up thunderstorms are also possible for parts of the Bay Area.

Another round of showers headed for the North Bay & SF Bay Areas.#CAwx pic.twitter.com/0hsRL1AJEi — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) March 2, 2018

We know weather can be exciting, but if you hear thunder and/or see lightning please take the proper safety precautions.#CAwx pic.twitter.com/3oRn6emlmt — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) March 2, 2018

