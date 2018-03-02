Weather Alert: Thunderstorms, hail in parts of the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The storm currently hitting Northern California has brought wild weather to parts of the Bay Area Friday.
The National Weather Service says there’s lightning in Half Moon Bay, just off the San Francisco Peninsula.
In the North Bay, it’s hailing in places like Kentfield.
Bay Area residents should continue to see showers through the afternoon.
Pop-up thunderstorms are also possible for parts of the Bay Area.
See where exactly it’s raining with KRON4’S Interactive Radar.
- RAIN RADAR: TRACK THE STORM WITH KRON4’S INTERACTIVE RADAR MAP
- BIGGEST STORM OF THE SEASON ROLLS THROUGH NORCAL
- AUDIO: THREAT MADE TO “SHOOT UP” EAST SAN JOSE SCHOOLS
- OAKLAND MAYOR STANDS BEHIND HER ICE RAID WARNING
- PEOPLE BEHAVING BADLY: DRIVER GOES OFF ON STANLEY ROBERTS
- GET KRON4 NEWS ON YOUR AMAZON ALEXA DEVICE