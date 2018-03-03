$1.2 million settlement to family of man shot, killed by Concord police



CONCORD (KRON)–It’s been five years since Concord police shot and killed a 21-year-old man and the city has reached a settlement with the victim’s family.

The City of Concord has agreed to pay the family of Charles Burns, $1.2 million dollars.

KRON4’s Ella Sogomonian spoke with the man’s parents who told her that no amount of money will bring their son back.

Burns was shot and killed by Concord police officers who came to his Antioch home on Barcelona Circle to serve a search warrant back in May of 2013.

His father, John Burnes, says his son was a good man.

“I don’t know why they messed with him like they did..” he said. ” He worked, he helped me work on bikes. He worked at Safeway. It was uncalled for what they did.”

Burns was shot 10 times and there is a debate whether a police dog was deployed before or after the last round was fired.

The family’s attorney, Peter Johnson, said police arrived in unmarked cars and Burns was unarmed.

The city reached a settlement with the Burns family just weeks before the lawsuit was to go to trial

