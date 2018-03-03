3 people survive being partially buried in avalanche on Mammoth Mountain

MAMMOTH LAKES (KRON) — Three people were partially buried after an avalanche at Mammoth Mountain, according to the resort’s official Twitter page.

The avalanche hit around 10:15 a.m., officials said.

Mammoth Mountain Ski Patrol immediately began emergency protocol, searching the area for any missing or trapped people.

Around 11:50 a.m. rescuers found that three people had been partially buried, but were able to free themselves.

Mammoth Mountain is stopping lift operations for the rest of the day in order to conduct avalanche hazard mitigation work.

Officials say there have been no reports of missing people. If you know of anyone who is missing in the area, call 760-934-0611.

