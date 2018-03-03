Caretaker charged after man found with maggots in his wounds

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 40-year-old incapacitated man used to live with his caretaker, but injuries suggest he wasn’t actually being taken care of.

Court records state his caretaker, 50-year-old Veraline Morgan, has been charged with abuse and neglect after he was taken to the hospital with disturbing injuries.

A nurse says when he arrived at the hospital, he was septic, had numerous bed sores, and maggots were found in his wounds.

This was all discovered after the victim’s sister got police to perfrom a well-being check.

When they knocked on the door, she identified herself as a family member.

10 On Your Side spoke to one neighbor who lives in the same duplex as the man, who says he couldn’t believe it.

“I wouldn’t want nothing like that to happen to my family members, you know what I mean, I hope he is OK” said neighbor Arkee Showers,

Although she’s the only one being charged, documents say Morgan wasn’t the only person taking care of him.

Adult Protective Services says there were also several nurses employed by a local home care company, who took care of him routinely, three days a week, while his injuries were worsening.

APS also says he also had an in-home counselor that came to his home regularly.

The home health care company tells 10 On Your Side their nurses did notify APS, but court documents state none of them reported the man’s injuries to APS.

It’s important to note Morgan is not an employee of that home health care company.

Police have requested the company’s medical records to verify statements made by Morgan.

Documents say Morgan can’t provide care to any patients while the charges are pending.

Morgan is set to appear in court March 12.

