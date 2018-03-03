Contra Costa County launches deportation defense hotline

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (KRON)–On Thursday, Contra Costa County launched its deportation defense hotline and deportation defense services.

According to county officials, Stand Together Contra Costa is a rapid-response program established to support families regardless of their immigration status.

The Board of Supervisors approved the program last year in response to the growing hate and discrimination toward immigrant families, officials said.

The mission of Stand Together Contra Costa is to ensure that all families in our County, regardless of immigration status, are afforded the due-process rights established by the U.S. Constitution.

Stand Together Contra Costa provides these free services to keep our families together:

* Information, verification, and rapid response to deportation activities in Contra Costa County

* Legal help and defense services for individuals facing deportation

* Community-based education, trainings, and workshops to ensure that all Contra Costa residents have accurate information, resources, and support regarding federal deportation

* Opportunities for local leadership and civic engagement to advance justice and equity for immigrants in our community.

Those needing assistance can call Stand Together Contra Costa’s 24-hour hotline at 925-900-5151 or visit StandTogetherContraCosta.org

