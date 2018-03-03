Man arrested after ramming into 3 patrol cars in Concord

CONCORD (KRON)– A 63-year-old man is accused of ramming three patrol cars in Concord on Friday night.

According to the C oncord Police Department, around 11:30 p.m. an officer stopped a van for a vehicle code violation.

During the stop, the driver rammed the officer’s patrol car and disabled it. The driver, Joseph Cormier of Walnut Creek, then fled the scene in his van and another officer chased after the suspect.

He slammed into two more patrol cars, disabling them as well. The Cormier continued to drive away, but the officers were unable to chase after him.

An alert was issued to nearby agencies and the van was spotted on the highway.

Officers attempted to pull over the van, but the Cormier fled. He returned to Concord and finally decided to pull over where he was arrested.

He was charged with three counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer, and felony eluding.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES