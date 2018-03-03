VIDEO: Rain, hail batter Bay Area for second straight day

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Friday’s stormy weather is lingering into the weekend, bringing bouts of hail to some parts of the Bay Area.
The video above shows a downpour of hail in Burlingame.
Heavy showers have drenched downtown San Francisco on-and-off all day long.
The rain is expected to continue into the afternoon with a possibility of thunderstorms.
#CastroCam capturing the downpour impacting Downtown San Francisco. Keep your handy — rain showers expected to continue into the afternoon . #CAwx pic.twitter.com/EuU7gsKSSu
— NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) March 3, 2018
