VIDEO: Rain, hail batter Bay Area for second straight day

SAUSALITO, CA - APRIL 12: A group of men walk through the rain near the north tower of the Golden Gate Bridge April 12, 2006 in Sausalito, California. The San Francisco Bay Area continues to get pounded with rain after experiencing the rainiest March on record. Rain is expected to continue through the week and has been responsible for mudslides, one which trapped a 73 year-old man who is still missing. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Friday’s stormy weather is lingering into the weekend, bringing bouts of hail to some parts of the Bay Area.

The video above shows a downpour of hail in Burlingame.

Heavy showers have drenched downtown San Francisco on-and-off all day long.

The rain is expected to continue into the afternoon with a possibility of thunderstorms.

