VIDEO: Rain, hail batter Bay Area for second straight day

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Friday’s stormy weather is lingering into the weekend, bringing bouts of hail to some parts of the Bay Area.

The video above shows a downpour of hail in Burlingame.

Heavy showers have drenched downtown San Francisco on-and-off all day long.

The rain is expected to continue into the afternoon with a possibility of thunderstorms.

KRON4’s STORMTRACKER4 is live right now, showing where in the Bay Area it is raining.

You can also check in with the KRON4 Weather Center for 24/7 updates.

#CastroCam capturing the downpour impacting Downtown San Francisco. Keep your handy — rain showers expected to continue into the afternoon . #CAwx pic.twitter.com/EuU7gsKSSu — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) March 3, 2018

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES