TRAVEL ADVISORY: Weather officials warn Bay Area drivers of black ice

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The National Weather service is warning Bay Area residents that there is a strong possibility for black ice Sunday morning.

Drivers are in danger of coming across black ice until at least 9:00 a.m., especially in the inland valleys, weather officials said.

This is due to overnight rain and cold temperatures.

Black ice is a thin, transparent coating of frozen water that can cause slippery driving conditions.

It is typically difficult to spot because it blends in with the road. Drivers should slow down and use caution to avoid accidents.

