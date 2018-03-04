CHP: Woman hit by several cars, killed while walking on I-80 in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A woman walking on Interstate 80 died after being hit by several cars Sunday morning in San Francisco, according to California Highway Patrol.

Around 5:45 a.m. the woman was walking on eastbound 80 near the 4th St. exit when she was stuck by a Ford Escape, Officer Vu Williams said.

Officers believe she was ran over by several other cars after being hit by the Ford.

The driver of the Ford stayed at the scene and was cooperative with the officers, Williams said.

The driver was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the collision.

Lanes 2-4 were closed for about three hours as officers investigated the incident.

The lanes reopened by 8:00 a.m.

No arrests were made.

It is unclear why the woman was walking on the freeway.

Further details are not available at this time.

