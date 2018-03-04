Crews rescue woman, dog from San Francisco cliff

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– San Francisco firefighters rescued a woman and her dog from a cliff on Sunday evening.

According to the San Francisco Fire Department, crews raced to the scene at Fort Funston around 6:55 p.m.

Officials say the woman and canine are safe and no injuries were reported.

