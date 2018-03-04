First openly trans presenter Daniela Vega makes history at 2018 Oscars

Lila Gross Published:
HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 04: Actor Daniela Vega speaks onstage during the 90th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

(WFLA) — Once Daniela Vega graced the 90th Academy Awards stage to introduce one of the nominees for Best Original Song, she also made a bit of history.

The star of Fantastic Woman became the first openly trans performer to serve as a presenter during the ceremony.

The actress was met with warm applause at the Dolby Theatre as she introduced Sufjan Stevens’ emotional performance of “Mystery of Love”.

“Thank you. Thank you so much for this moment,” she said. “I want to invite you to open your heart and your feelings to feel the reality. To feel love. Can you feel it?”

OTHER MEMORABLE OSCAR MOMENTS – 

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s